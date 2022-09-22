WWE Legend was allegedly slapped with the 'highest fine ever' for making The Undertaker look bad in unscripted segment

Bruce Prichard has revealed that Shawn Michaels was reprimanded for going off script during a WWE RAW taping in 1997. Shawn Michaels was scheduled to feature in a live interview segment with Jim Ross while a pre-taped video of The Undertaker simultaneously played on the big screen.

The Deadman and Vince McMahon weren't in the building for the show, and Michaels saw it as an opportunity to send a message to the boss.

HBK was apparently unhappy in WWE and chose an unpleasant tactic while trying to force his way out of the promotion. During the controversial segment, Shawn Michaels infamously got into Jim Ross' face and disrespectfully made the "crotch chop" gesture multiple times.

Additionally, Michaels also verbally abused The Undertaker several times, and The Phenom ended up looking bad during the taped angle as he wasn't in attendance to respond to the insults.

During this week's episode of his podcast, Bruce Prichard recalled details of the segment and deemed it highly unprofessional from Shawn Michaels:

"I think everyone backstage looked at that as, hey, Vince isn't here, this is Shawn acting out, and it wasn't a professional move," said Bruce Prichard. "Just when you boil it all down, that's it. It was unprofessional." [24:38 - 24:54]

Vince McMahon was allegedly furious after the unscripted incident and ensured that the former world champion was punished for his actions. Prichard added that Shawn Michaels was slapped with what was the heaviest fine in WWE history at the time:

"Poorly. He was livid. Vince was extremely livid about it and gave Shawn, at the time, the highest fine he'd ever fined anyone." [25:00 - 25:17]

Shawn Michaels's act of defiance inadvertently led to the birth of the Attitude Era in WWE

Michaels' decision to defy Vince McMahon initially wasn't well-received by the roster as it further added to his damaged backstage reputation.

However, as the weeks passed, McMahon started liking the "attitude" Shawn Michaels exuded during the interview and felt WWE's product needed a similar edginess to attract new viewers.

While many other factors helped kickstart the Attitude Era, Shawn Michaels' rebellious act influenced Vince McMahon's call to move towards a different programming style.

Prichard continued:

"Several weeks, or maybe months or so later, he was talking about Shawn, and he was pointing to Shawn and the crotch chopping and all that, and he was like, 'Ah, that's attitude! That's what we need more of! Attitude! And hence the Attitude Era was born!" [25:18 - 25:41]

