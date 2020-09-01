On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW with Chris Featherstone and Road Warrior Animal, WWE Hall of Famer Animal discussed the happenings on RAW tonight. During the discussion, Animal mentioned his "fantasy booking" for the return of former WWE RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

Animal mentioned how the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax should have taken out the RAW Women's Champion Asuka when she confronted them on RAW tonight.

He then revealed how the angle could have been a great setup for the return of Ronda Rousey.

"What a setup. If they would've left Asuka laying and they would've kept bothering Asuka for a month. They get to the next pay-per-view and Asuka says I wanna do a tag team match. Gets the company to agree to a tag team match. She goes I will find a partner. You don't announce to anybody who it is and you bring Ronda Rousey out of retirement. That would be a great match. You can let them know a week before or something for people to tune in and buy it. I think that would be a great match and people would wanna see it."

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW here.

Ronda Rousey in WWE

UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey has been a WWE fan for a long time. Ronda Rousey made her stunning WWE debut at the 2018 Royal Rumble. She appeared after the Women's Royal Rumble match and had a staredown with Asuka, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

Ronda Rousey got in a feud with Triple H and Stephanie and teamed up with Kurt Angle to take on the two at WrestleMania 34. At SummerSlam 2018, Ronda Rousey defeated Alexa Bliss to win the RAW Women's Championship.

The 'Women's Evolution' makes it to the main event.@RondaRousey vs. @BeckyLynchWWE vs. @MsCharlotteWWE become the first female Superstars to main event at @WrestleMania 35! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/s5zJiMLvFY — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) September 29, 2019

She went on to hold it all the way till WrestleMania 35. Ronda Rousey was part of the first-ever all-women WrestleMania main event alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. It was Becky Lynch who won the match, becoming the RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. Rousey has since been absent from WWE programming and it is to be seen when or if she will return.

