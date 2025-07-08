WWE legend announces return following RAW

A WWE legend has announced her return on social media. The veteran revealed she will make appearances at two shows this weekend.

World Wrestling Entertainment returns to State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend for the 40th edition of Saturday Night's Main Event and the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event. Earlier today, legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia announced herself for both shows. The last time she was on announcing duties was at the Worlds Collide PLE last month.

Lilian Garcia took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself working out. In the caption, the 58-year-old noted that she was fortunate enough to be the ring announcer at the inaugural Evolution show, and she is honored to be at the all-women's event one more time. Garcia mentioned that she will also be at Saturday Night's Main Event.

"THIS IS IT!!! @WWE EVOLUTION happening this Sunday!!! I was fortunate enough to be the announcer the 1st ever Evolution so now to be able to announce the 2nd one as well and continue to celebrate the progression of where this industry has evolved to along side these incredible women is such an honor!!! 🙌🏼 It all starts with hard work! …for ALL of us!! We dedicate hours to our craft. It’s not easy but it’s definitely worth it!! See you Saturday for @wwe Saturday Nights Main Event and then Sunday for Evolution!! One hot weekend in Hotlanta, GA!!! 😁🔥📍 @statefarmarena," she wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Multiple WWE championship matches are scheduled for this weekend

The State Farm Arena is all set to host several highly anticipated matches this weekend. So far, the Stamford-based company has announced only three matches for Saturday Night's Main Event, including Goldberg challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in Da Man's final bout.

The Evolution card, on the other hand, is more stacked, with five championship matches announced so far. In one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the show, Rhea Ripley will challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, hoping to finally get one past the Japanese star.

Elsewhere on the card, Trish Stratus will return to in-ring action to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship. Becky Lynch will put her Women's Intercontinental Championship on the line against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in a Triple-Threat match.

Jacy Jayne's NXT Women's Championship will also be up for grabs at the show as Jordynne Grace continues the pursuit of her first championship in the wrestling promotion. The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez will put the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the line against The Kabuki Warriors, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and Sol Ruca & Zaria in a Fatal Four-Way contest.

