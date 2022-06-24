WWE Legend applauds Ric Flair ahead of last match

At a recent press conference with Starrcast, Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett praised Ric Flair ahead of his last match.

The 16-time world champion is set to have his final match on July 31st, officially retiring after almost five decades. His opponent is yet to be determined. The event will take place following Starrcast V.

In a recent press conference with Starrcast hyping up Flair's last match, Jeff Jarrett stated that he was privileged to carry on his family's legacy. He was thrilled that Nature Boy was having his last match in his hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

"She [my grandmother] started selling wrestling tickets on Fourth Avenue. Now 75 years later, I get the honor and privilege to carry on three generations. And the greatest wrestler who's ever put on a pair of wrestling boots is having his last match in my hometown." (17:21 - 17:41)

Jarrett is currently the Senior Vice President of Live Events of WWE. He was associated with the promotion in the 90s before he formed his own company, IMPACT Wrestling (then known as TNA) along with his father in 2002. Double J and Ric Flair crossed paths multiple times during their tenures in WCW and WWE.

The venue for Ric Flair's last match was recently altered

The announcement of the two-time Hall of Famer's last match garnered much reaction from fans that the venue had to be changed.

The match was initially set to take place at the Nashville Fairgrounds, but the venue was later shifted to accommodate a bigger crowd. The 73-year-old legend announced the change via social media.

"My Last Match Is Getting Even Bigger & Better! We’re Moving To The Nashville Municipal Auditorium! Additional Tickets Go On Sale FRIDAY, June 24th At 12pm ET! Sign Up To Stay Up To Date On All Of The Information At http://RicFlairsLastMatch.com! WOOOOO! @StarrcastEvents," Ric Flair tweeted.

While many veterans and fans have expressed their concerns about Flair's health, the legend is determined to have a final match in the ring before hanging up his wrestling boots for good.

