WWE legend asks Edge to go to "horny jail" after his secret PDA moment from RAW was caught on camera

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix have once again shown fans that they are incredible inside and adorable outside the ring.

The legendary real-life couple returned together at the Royal Rumble with vengeance on their mind. Edge squared up to Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik, whereas Beth Phoenix kept her focus on Rhea Ripley.

They were both subjected to a vicious assault during Edge's "I Quit" match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules last year and wanted to make the Judgment Day members pay the price.

Edge and Beth Phoenix made their presence known during the main event of RAW this week, which saw Cody Rhodes lock horns with Finn Balor in an impressive singles match. The Rated-R Superstar took Damian Priest and Dominik out of the equation before falling victim to Rhea Riley's attacks.

Phoenix rushed to her husband's aid, hitting Ripley with a devastating Spear. A momentary distraction from Edge allowed The American Nightmare to gain an advantage, but he still had to use three Cross Rhodes to seal the victory against Finn Balor.

Amidst the action, a fan took a picture of Edge subtly placing his palm on Beth's back. The photo of their secret PDA on WWE RAW quickly surfaced online and grabbed the Rated-R Superstar's attention on Twitter. He admitted to being caught in action but justified the moment.

"Ok, ya busted me, but, I mean c'mon….," said Edge in his Tweet.

Beth quickly responded to the post, quoting Edge's tweet with the popular "go to Horny Jail" meme. It was a fun exchange, proving that the couple will never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

WWE fans react to Edge and Beth Phoenix's interaction over their PDA moment from RAW

WWE fans quickly noted the interaction between the two Hall of Famers and expressed their full support. Many hailed Edge for living up to the name "Rated-R Superstar," while others wished to have something similar with their partner.

Here's what WWE fans had to say about the couple:

Backstage reports have hinted at a potential Mixed Tag Team match between Edge & Beth Pheonix and Finn Balor & Rhea Ripley. It will be exciting to see if the Rated-R Superstar can finally end his feud with his former faction in the coming weeks.

