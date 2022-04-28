WWE Hall of Famer initially banned his sons from wrestling before The Rock's advice

D-Von Dudley did not want his sons to become wrestlers until he heard The Rock’s story of how he got started in WWE.

The Hall of Famer’s sons, Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes, began wrestling in 2015. They currently perform on the independent scene after gaining experience on AEW Dark between November 2020 and July 2021.

Speaking on his Table Talk podcast, D-Von recalled a conversation he once had with The Rock about his sons:

“He goes, ‘Listen, D-Von, if my father wouldn’t have agreed to help train me and do what I do, I wouldn’t be The Rock, I wouldn’t be doing what I’m doing... My life could’ve totally took a different path. Maybe you should think about it. If you train them, do it yourself, then you know they got brought up in the business the right way.’” [33:31-33:58]

D-Von Dudley was initially reluctant to let his sons wrestle due to the negative aspects of the industry. He now fully supports their wrestling dream and hopes to see them join NXT one day.

WWE legends often praise D-Von Dudley’s sons

Terrell and Terrence Hughes learned how to wrestle at their father’s Team 3D Academy. Known as TNT, the duo participated in a WWE tryout in 2018 and appeared on WWE television as security guards in 2020.

D-Von Dudley added that he regularly receives messages from his former co-workers praising his sons’ in-ring performances:

“I’m proud to say that every time they’re at an indie show or somewhere where there’s somebody from the Attitude Era, I get a text or a phone call saying, ‘Damn, D-Von, those boys are good. Those boys are real good,’ and I’m very happy about that.” [34:33-34:54]

The 49-year-old works for WWE as a producer, but he is currently taking a break from the role after undergoing back surgery in February.

