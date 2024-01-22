WWE legend Batista (Dave Bautista) looks unrecognizable in latest photo

Batista (Dave Bautista) is still waiting for the right time to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The former World Heavyweight Champion looked unrecognizable in a recent photo posted by him on Instagram.

Known as The Animal in the ring, he defined the term powerhouse in the ring. The legend gained popularity as part of Evolution before becoming one of the biggest singles stars in the company.

From there, Batista moved to Hollywood where he became popular under his real name Dave Bautista. He signed onto Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and was assigned the role of Drax the Destroyer.

At 55 years of age, Batista is one of the most sought-after actors in Hollywood. He recently took to Instagram stories to post a photo of himself with Ralf Nonnweiler, who’s the owner of No Arts! Tattoo, and Dave Bautista’s DC Ink Society.

Check out a screenshot of his Instagram story below:

Fans can see that The Animal looks almost unrecognizable with the greyed beard. He looks a lot different from the time he used to perform in the WWE ring. At 55 years of age, he still looks great and as fit as ever though.

WWE legend Batista recently surprised fans with a physical transformation

The Animal was known to be one of the most physically dominant superstars in the ring during his time in WWE. It earned him a lot of respect from his peers and allowed him to stay on top of the roster.

Earlier this year, Dave Bautista took to Instagram to post a photo of himself to showcase his physical transformation. It did look like an upcoming movie role demanded him to bring the change to his physique.

Many fans believe it’ll be great to see him get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. He deserves to go down in history as one of the best heavyweights of all time.

