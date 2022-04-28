"What noise did you hear from the crowd?"- WWE Legend slams Becky Lynch and Asuka segment from RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray stated his thoughts on the Becky Lynch-Asuka segment on RAW that saw the latter return to confront Big Time Becks.

The segment started with Lynch making her way to the ring for the first time since WrestleMania. The former RAW Women's Champion claimed that she has hit rock bottom and will make the greatest comeback ever seen in WWE.

However, The Man was soon interrupted by Asuka, who stated that she was coming after the former. The Japanese star then went on to flick Big Time Becks' nose and duck a wild charge from the former champion. Speaking about the big confrontation on the latest Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray stated that he wasn't impressed with what he saw on the red brand:

"The way they ended the segment last night. Asuka flicks Becky's nose, goes for a spinning back kick, Becky ducks out of the way, gets out of Dodge. What noise did you hear from the crowd after the nose flick? The ducking of the spinning kick and her bailing out? That tells you everything you need to. There was no response. There was no response to the end of a segment with Becky Lynch and a returning Asuka. In my world, you just can't have that." (from 17:32 to 18:14)

#WWERaw Asuka returning immediately boosts the Women's division. Running this rivalry between her & Becky Lynch back will instantly shake things up. Asuka returning immediately boosts the Women's division. Running this rivalry between her & Becky Lynch back will instantly shake things up.#WWERaw https://t.co/1WwvGvw3hJ

Bully Ray isn't looking forward to Becky Lynch and Asuka's feud in WWE

The WWE Legend went on to talk about the potential feud between Lynch and the Empress of Tomorrow. He stated that he isn't too interested in seeing things unfold in the upcoming weeks:

"After last night, I don't want to see what happens with Becky and Asuka next week. You didn't grab me, you didn't catch my attention, you didn't do anything. I don't know what else to say, like honestly, I don't know what else to say. From beginning to end, other than how great the women looked and it was great to see Asuka back, as a fan, I just wasn't into it." [31:21-31:59]

Andrew @bigtimeEST The Becky Lynch vs Asuka feud has had a different dynamic every time they’ve feuded.



2019: Becky (babyface) vs Asuka (babyface)



2020: Becky (babyface) vs Asuka (heel)



2022: Becky (heel) vs Asuka (babyface) The Becky Lynch vs Asuka feud has had a different dynamic every time they’ve feuded.2019: Becky (babyface) vs Asuka (babyface)2020: Becky (babyface) vs Asuka (heel)2022: Becky (heel) vs Asuka (babyface) https://t.co/4bmqkxxmk0

Both Becky Lynch and Asuka are former champions in WWE and have been the faces of the company at some point in time. The duo will be hoping to recreate their feud from the past, which saw the them put on some of the best matches of their careers.

