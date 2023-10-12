WWE legend on Becky Lynch's real-life heat with SmackDown star

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently recalled how the company's creative team changed Becky Lynch's storyline with SmackDown star Charlotte Flair in 2018.

Lynch initially turned heel after attacking her fellow babyface and best friend at SummerSlam 2018. WWE's audience rejected the storyline development and cheered Lynch instead, resulting in her becoming one of the company's top fan favorites.

Road Dogg, a WWE writer at the time, discussed the Flair vs. Lynch rivalry on the latest episode of his Oh You Didn't Know? podcast. He referenced the fact that the on-screen tension between the two legitimately caused issues behind the scenes:

"That specific story and everything was a struggle," Road Dogg said. "Look, I think they handled it well. I think it bubbled over sometimes in some of their matches. You saw that and I saw that, we saw that, and that happens, especially if you're embroiled with somebody in a storyline and you're kinda married to that person." [14:07 – 14:23]

The WrestleMania 35 main-eventers famously fell out in real life around the time of their 2018 WWE rivalry. According to Lynch, the friendship ended when Flair became jealous of her success.

Road Dogg on WWE fans' reaction to Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

Shortly after SummerSlam 2018, Becky Lynch continued to perform as a heel until WWE's higher-ups finally allowed her to embrace the fans' cheers. She also reinvented herself as The Man, an anti-authority trash-talker who refused to take no for an answer.

From a creative standpoint, Road Dogg found it difficult to keep the storyline on track due to Lynch's overwhelming popularity:

"I think it was all a struggle, the whole way through. I think it was kinda for everybody, but that's because we were in the moment and you're there and you're passionate about something and it doesn't go that way and you don't get your way, so you cry about it [laughs]. That's where all the fans were, for sure. They were screaming their displeasure with it all." [12:52 – 13:28]

Lynch has not faced Flair in a televised match since defeating her former best friend at Survivor Series 2021. The storyline largely revolved around the deterioration of their friendship.

What did you make of the Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Oh You Didn't Know? and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE