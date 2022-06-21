WWE legend believes Vince McMahon sent two important messages during his promo on SmackDown

Following recent allegations and investigations, Vince McMahon put himself on television, not once but twice. WWE legend Bully Ray believes the former CEO is sending two major messages with the promo from SmackDown.

After various allegations emerged against Vince McMahon, an investigation began. He stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO while retaining his position as the head of creative. After the announcement, he appeared on SmackDown but didn't address the recent controversy. Instead, he focused on WWE's tagline of 'Then. Now. Together. Forever,' emphasizing the third word.

On the 83 Weeks podcast with Eric Bischoff, WWE legend and Hall of Famer Bully Ray/Bubba Ray Dudley stated that he feels desensitized to situations like this as people in positions of power step back all the time for various reasons.

He went on to say that there are two big messages that Vince McMahon sent with his WWE appearance on SmackDown:

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Vince. I tried to really look really deep into that promo that he cut on SmackDown. One half of me thinks it was a middle finger to everybody going, ‘I’m still going to come out on my show and do what I do, however, I want to do it,’ and I think the other half of me looked at it and Vince said, ‘This might be my last opportunity to ever address a live crowd on television so I’m going to do it,’ And we really have to wait and see.” (H/T WrestlingInc)

What did Vince McMahon say on his RAW appearance?

Vince McMahon made another surprise appearance on RAW this week, just a few days after SmackDown. He received an incredible ovation from the Nebraska crowd, who eagerly anticipated what he had to say.

WWE @WWE #WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena !" - Mr. McMahon "#WWERaw has been on the air for almost 30 years. 20 of those years have been dominated by the greatest @WWE Superstar of all time. And that man makes his return to #WWERaw next week ... @JohnCena!" - Mr. McMahon https://t.co/XURzJ7z18j

And in yet another moment to seemingly troll eager fans, he simply promoted John Cena's return to RAW next week, calling him the greatest superstar in the brand's history.

He also incorrectly stated that of the nearly thirty years RAW has been on the air, Cena had dominated twenty of them, But the latter's main tenure lasted almost a decade (2005-2015). You can check out the wrestling world's reactions to Mr. McMahon's RAW appearance here.

