WWE legend Beth Phoenix shows off new look; is almost unrecognizable

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix recently shared her new look on social media. The 43-year-old looks unrecognizable at first due to a new hairstyle.

In a post on her official Instagram handle, The Glamazon cut off her long hair and got a wolf cut. She also added some baddie bangs in the front, so it is an entirely new look for the former WWE Women's Champion.

"Wolf cut & Baddie Bangs."

Two days before showing her new look, Beth Phoenix had a post wherein she had longer hair. However, it was not the thing that caught the attention of several WWE stars in her comments section. She was looking younger at the age of 43, with former WWE Superstar Santino Marella commenting:

"Wait a second… What kind of sorcery is this? How do you look younger?"

Phoenix and Marella briefly worked as an on-screen couple during their WWE careers. They even held gold together, with Phoenix as the Women's Champion and Marella as the Intercontinental Champion.

Is Beth Phoenix still with WWE?

Many fans are wondering if Beth Phoenix is still signed with WWE after her husband, Adam Copeland, formerly known as Edge, went to AEW after his contract with the Stamford-based promotion expired. One important question that arises is whether or not Beth is still associated with WWE.

It seems like The Glamazon is under a Legends contract because WWE 2K24 recently shared her first look in the video game. The Rated-R Superstar is not in the game due to his affiliation with AEW, but with Beth in the 2K24 game, she is most likely still associated with the Stamford-based company.

Here's an image of Beth Phoenix in WWE 2K24 released about three months ago:

Beth Phoenix began her WWE career in 2005 and made her main roster debut in 2006 as an ally of Trish Stratus. However, she did not last long on the main roster due to an injury she suffered and was sent back to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). She returned to the main roster about a year later with The Glamazon gimmick.

Phoenix won the WWE Women's Championship three times and the Divas Championship once. She left the company in 2012 to focus on her family.

She was then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and became an NXT commentator in 2019. She returned to in-ring action about two years ago when she helped Edge in his feud with The Judgment Day.