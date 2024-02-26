WWE legend blasts RAW Last Chance Battle Royal

Raquel Rodriguez defeated 18 WWE Superstars to win a Last Chance Battle Royal on the February 19 episode of RAW. The 14-minute match caught the attention of two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, who felt the psychology behind the eliminations was all wrong.

Battle Royal rules state that wrestlers must throw their opponents over the top rope, with the last remaining person being crowned the winner. As a result of Rodriguez's victory, she qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match in Perth, Australia.

Nash discussed the Battle Royal on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast. Analyzing the eliminations, he questioned why so many women put themselves in a position of danger by leaning on the ropes:

"Every f***ing girl that threw somebody out stood with one hand on the top rope, the [left] foot going below it on the second, their right foot on the bottom rope, and pointed to them as they f***ing walked up the thing [ramp], and then somebody f***ing s**t-canned them over because they're already f***ing 90 percent out of the f***ing ring," Nash said. [1:07:05 – 1:07:33]

The finish to the match saw Chelsea Green return to the ring after hiding at ringside for several minutes. The Canadian attempted to sneak attack Rodriguez, but the former WWE NXT Women's Champion reacted quickly by throwing her rival over the top rope.

Kevin Nash on WWE teams working together in Battle Royals

Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark double-teamed several superstars in the WWE RAW Battle Royal. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn also worked together, while Natalya eliminated her long-time ally Tegan Nox.

According to Kevin Nash, tag team partners appearing in the same Battle Royal leads to problems from a storyline perspective:

"The worst thing on Earth is when two people get together and decide they're gonna work as a team, or they are a tag team and they work as a tag team, because in essence they should probably go over, and then it's gonna be like two people that are hooked together, emotionally, storyline, the whole f***ing bit, and now one of them has to go after the other one." [1:08:31 – 1:09:06]

Nash also gave some advice to Cody Rhodes after spotting something he disliked about The American Nightmare's entrance on WWE RAW.

What did you make of the Battle Royal? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Kliq This and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.