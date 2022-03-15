"Could take years off his career" - Two-time WWE Hall of Famer on Big E's injury

WWE Superstar Big E's injury could take a while to heal and recover and might even reduce his in-ring career, as per Booker T.

On last week's WWE SmackDown, Big E landed on his head after a botched suplex by Ridge Holland. He was taken out of the arena on a stretcher. Later, the star announced that he had broken his neck but didn't need surgery.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about Big E's nasty injury on SmackDown. The Hall of Famer thinks the injury could take a few years off the former WWE Champion's in-ring career.

"This one move is something, there again, could take years off his career. Big E always did that dive through the middle of the ropes, that was another move that I was like, 'Man, I hate that move.' If it's something done on pay-per-view, I understand throwing caution to the wind but just doing it, just to do it, I don't believe in that," said Booker T. (41:00 to 41:20)

He said that the SmackDown Superstar has to go through a lot of pain to get back to being fully fit.

"He's definitely going to have to go through a lot of pain. A lot of sleepless nights getting himself prepared to step back in the ring. There again, stepping back in the ring is going to be a touch-and-go situation, but we know it can be done. You look at a guy like Kurt Angle who broke his freaking neck and won an Olympic gold medal," Booker added. (43:28 to 43:56)

Booker T hopes that The Powerhouse of Positivity recovers well and gets back in the ring in the future.

Former WWE doctor feels Big E's injury could end his career

Dr. David Cho, who previously worked with WWE, believes Big E's fracture may not heal completely, resulting in the end of his in-ring career.

"Thankfully the fracture was not displaced and he will not need surgery. However, this type of fracture often heals incompletely and it may mean the end of his wrestling career," said Dr. Cho.

Big E was reportedly set to feature alongside his New Day buddies Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods at WrestleMania 38 to face the team of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. We at Sportskeeda wish the former WWE Champion a speedy recovery.

