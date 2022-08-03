WWE legend explains why it was tough to be a commentator under Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said that commentators have a lot more freedom under the new era of the company.

Booker T returned after SummerSlam on the latest edition of WWE RAW, which was held in his hometown of Houston. The legend commentated on the match between AJ Styles and Ciampa on the Red brand.

Booker T discussed his recent appearance on RAW on his Hall of Fame show. The two-time Hall of Famer stated that it was tough for him to commentate under Vince McMahon because the former CEO wanted a certain style which he sometimes couldn't follow.

"If it was a time to be back at the [commentary] table, it would be now. And I say that, nothing against my old boss or anything like that, Vince McMahon. It was really hard to do commentary for me because Vince McMahon - and I'm sure a lot of you guys know it - he wanted a certain style at that table, a style that he was comfortable with. And for me, sometimes, I would go rogue, it might not have the right feel," said Booker T. [From 1:19:03 to 1:19:41]

He said that there's more freedom right now at the commentary desk:

"It was such a great time being, just being in that moment, as well as talking about something that I was always really, really comfortable talking about, as well as - it is a difference with WWE now. A little bit more freedom, you know, talk, and just be yourself." [From 7:05 to 7:21]

The Hall of Famer stated that he watched the entire RAW show and everything kept his attention, which wasn't the case before.

Triple H to make major change to WWE

The Game took charge of WWE's creative last month after Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company.

Recent reports have revealed that Triple H, the new head of creative in the company, has reportedly given superstars more freedom to improvise on the mic.

Superstars are reportedly also allowed to call their matches in the ring, which happened recently on SmackDown when Drew McIntyre and Sheamus faced off in a Donny Brook match.

As The Game has already made his mark and it will be interesting to see what changes he brings to the company going forward.

