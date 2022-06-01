"That's what made it special" - Booker T says top WWE star is doing what Hulk Hogan did

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Roman Reigns' break from wrestling on house shows and weekly television shows could benefit him, much like it did for Hulk Hogan.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns disclosed on live shows in recent weeks that he will be performing at fewer live events.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T said that Reigns featuring in fewer matches could help make the matches that he is in special, comparing it to the aura Hogan created for himself in the 80s.

"I've always been a fan of when Hogan used to come and, say when he was on Saturday Night Main Event, man, it was a huge night for us to see Hogan on Saturday Night Main Event. It meant something. We knew we would see Hogan do certain big events but he wasn't on television all the time. He wasn't on the regular shows all the time and that's what made it special," said the Hall of Famer. [From 44:12 to 44:39]

He continued:

"I feel like time away makes the heart grow fonder. I really do. When you see that guy [Reigns], it's going to be a lot more special to you. Should he just be totally away? Maybe from a fly-in, a promo, or whatever, so you still see his face, so he still has some presence. But, for that guy to actually have to be there, I think that part of the game, it can change and perhaps it should," said Booker T. [From 45:23 to 45:54]

Roman Reigns has performed one match on WWE television since WrestleMania

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC 55 days since Roman Reigns’ last title defense 55 days since Roman Reigns’ last title defense https://t.co/98OHt9SMnX

Since defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, Reigns hasn't performed a singles match on WWE television. He has yet to defend his title since his win at The Show of Shows.

He has wrestled several times at live events, but has competed just once on television since WrestleMania, when The Bloodline faced RK-Bro and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash.

Reigns is not advertised for the next Premium Live Event, Money in the Bank and for this weekend's Hell in a Cell match. He could possibly feature at SummerSlam, which will take place in August.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far