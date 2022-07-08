"One of the greatest" - WWE legend Booker T heaps praise on 2-time World Heavyweight Champion

Booker T has heaped praise on former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Christian Cage.

During the Ruthless Aggression Era, Booker and Christian shared the ring with one another. One such instance was when the Hall of Famer dethroned the Canadian star to capture the Intercontinental Championship on RAW.

Taking to Twitter, Booker T recalled his emphatic win over the current AEW star from 2003 and also claimed him to be one of the 'greatest' ever.

.@Christian4Peeps is one of my favorite opponents of all time and one of the greatest to ever lace them up. Thanks for the house bro. wrote Booker T

How did the fans react to WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's message to Christian Cage?

In response to Booker T's message to Christian Cage, fans praised the latter's current work in AEW.

Cage recently turned heel on AEW programming after betraying his former ally Jungle Boy. Since then, the former four-time WWE Intercontinental Champion has been absolutely ruthless, especially on the microphone.

Here are some of the tweets from fans in regards to Christian Cage's brilliant work as a heel in AEW:

Robbie @robbieramsden @BookerT5x @Christian4Peeps 19 years later, bossing it with the exemplary heel work @BookerT5x @Christian4Peeps 19 years later, bossing it with the exemplary heel work 👌

Funny enough, Booker T previously spoke about an incident involving him and Christian.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the former multi-time world champion recalled the time he was hit in the eye by Christian during a match.

While the former wanted to fight the WWE veteran, he instead opted to speak to him about the situation backstage.

"I was in a match with Christian and he hit me in the eye so hard I wanted to fight him inside the ring on national television. I knew I couldn't do that. Immediately when I came through that curtain and pulled that brother to the side and said, 'Let me talk to you for a second.' I would've really looked stupid having a real fight with Christian on television. " said Booker T.

The former ECW Champion is currently expected to cross paths with Jungle Boy, once the former AEW World Tag Team Champion returns to action.

