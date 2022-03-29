Booker T wanted to fight WWE legend in the ring after being hit in the eye; says Will Smith should've not slapped Chris Rock

Booker T has recalled an incident in the WWE with Christian where he was hit in the eye and wanted to fight the current AEW star for real in the ring.

The WWE legend referred to the incident at the Oscars award ceremony where actor Will Smith slapped Chris Rock after the comedian mocked the King Richard star's wife.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, said he once felt like getting into a fight with Christian during a match after the legend hit him in the eye. The two-time Hall of Famer refrained and spoke to the Canadian star about the incident backstage after the match. He feels Will Smith should've adopted a similar approach with Chris Rock as well:

"I was in a match with Christian and he hit me in the eye so hard I wanted to fight him inside the ring on national television. I knew I couldn't do that. Immediately when I came through that curtain and pulled that brother to the side and said, 'Let me talk to you for a second.' I would've really looked stupid having a real fight with Christian on television. "

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"I really would've because a real fight on television wouldn't look good when two guys are professionals. Just throwing punches. I said, 'I'm not going to anything stupid on television but I do want to handle this situation and I'm going to handle it' - and the world is not going to know about it." [28:23 to 29:05]

Booker T feels that Will Smith should've been a lot more careful and handled the situation backstage with Chris Rock. The Hall of Famer also praised Rock for not retaliating and applauded the comedian for "everything he didn't do" after the slap.

WWE Superstars reacted to Will Smith's slap in their own unique way

Sami Zayn seemed to symphatize with Chris Rock's predicament and asked the comedian to speak to him about the situation that unfolded at the Oscars.

Meanwhile, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff said that Smith's slap was weaker than the one he delivered to John Cena, while also hinting that the Smith-Rock fiasco was a "work".

WWE referenced the now infamous slap on this week's RAW, where Corey Graves told Michael Cole to "keep his fiance's name out of your mouth," which was similar to the warning that Smith gave Rock after the slap.

