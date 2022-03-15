"I don't see a controversy there" - Booker T on Brock Lesnar's win against popular WWE star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T feels that Kofi Kingston's loss to Brock Lesnar for the world title was not controversial, contrary to how some fans have made it out to be.

Kingston's first WWE Championship reign ended at the SmackDown 20th Anniversary show in 2019 when Lesnar squashed The New Day star. Some fans were displeased with the manner in which Kofi lost, and the controversy was brought to the fore recently after Lesnar defeated Big E and later Bobby Lashley.

Booker T was asked by a fan on his Hall of Fame podcast about Brock Lesnar beating three African-American world champions in Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Bobby Lashley. The two-time Hall of Famer feels that Kofi losing the title to The Beast Incarnate made a lot of sense.

"Let's book the match with Kofi and Brock Lesnar. How do you see that match playing out? You book this match. Let's just say for instance, Francis Ngannou and Dustin Poirier [UFC fighters], that's what we got here. How do you see that fight playing out [heavyweight vs. lightweight fighter]? So I don't see a controversy there. When Big E lost it, I didn't see any harm in the way Big E lost it," said Booker T. [45:52 to 46:34]

You can check out the podcast below:

The WWE Hall of Famer feels that instead of looking at Brock vs. Kofi from a superhero perspective, one should look at it from a realistic point of view.

Booker T says race shouldn't be brought into Lesnar's victories over ex-African-American WWE Champions

The Hall of Famer previously hit back at fans who brought race into the discussion after Lesnar defeated Bobby Lashley.

"People want to bring race into - he beat the black guys, he beat the white guys too. Just because he beat the black guys it's a problem? I mean, what color do you want them to be? He'll beat them too," said Booker T.

Lesnar was one of the five competitors in the fatal five-way match for the WWE Championship at Day 1 in January and pinned Big E to win the title. He lost it to Lashley later that month at Royal Rumble but won it back in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Debottam Saha