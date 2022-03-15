Booker T says he's "loving the hell out of" celebrity's WWE WrestleMania 38 storyline

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is a big fan of Johnny Knoxville and thinks that the actor brings a lot of "entertainment value" to the promotion.

Knoxville, who was previously a part of the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, will feature in another WWE match next month at WrestleMania 38. The Jackass star will face Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows.

Booker T discussed several matches that will take place at WrestleMania 38, including Zayn's personal and bitter feud with Johnny Knoxville. The Hall of Famer said that he's a big fan of the actor and feels entertained.

"I must say this, I'm loving the hell out of Johnny Knoxville. You could look at me and say, 'What the hell is he talking about?' But I've really been digging the entertainment value that Johnny Knoxville's bringing to WWE TV. There again, it's wrestling, it's supposed to be fun, and it's not supposed to be something that you're losing sleep over or anything like that. For Johnny Knoxville to be living his best life, having some fun inside the ring, big-ups, man, big-ups. And Sami Zayn - the way that Sami Zayn lost the title, it was perfect. I like it, let's see how it plays out," said Booker T. (1:11:40 to 1:12:35)

As of now, Knoxville and Logan Paul are the celebrities announced for the event. Booker T feels that because WrestleMania is a two-night show, the number of stars getting involved is the right amount.

Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville's WWE storyline has been going on for months

After announcing that he will be competing in the Royal Rumble, Knoxville began a feud with Zayn on SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion eliminated the actor in the battle royale, but their rivalry didn't end there.

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!



He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man.

Johnny Knoxville is a liar & has serious problems. He’s obsessed with me. To be clear, this is not me. I am not his butler!He cost me my Intercontinental Championship, the title I chased for a year+, and now this defamation. Watch your back Jackass Man. https://t.co/dzmVAX6kmb

Zayn gatecrashed Knoxville's movie premiere and was later thrown out of the venue. The actor returned to WWE television last month and cost Zayn his Intercontinental title. The SmackDown star then challenged Knoxville to a match at The Show of Shows, which the actor agreed to.

