"Really shocking" - Booker T on Mark Henry's recent comments about WWE commentator

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T does not agree with Mark Henry's recent comments about Corey Graves, following the commentator calling Naomi and Sasha Banks "unprofessional" on RAW.

Henry stated that he would have confronted Graves if he was Jimmy Uso [who is married to Naomi] after the RAW commentator criticized the former WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions' actions on live TV.

Booker T addressed Henry's recent comments about Graves on his Hall of Fame podcast. The WCW icon did not endorse the AEW star's comments and stated that Graves uttered what was said to him on his headset during RAW by Vince McMahon:

"When I look at this kind of stuff, it's almost like, back in the day, I always used to wonder why would a babyface after turning heel forget to wrestle. It seems like going to AEW makes you forget about how the business actually really works. I'm 100% sure what comes out of Corey Graves' mouth is something that he was told to actually say, normally, 9 times out of 10. Especially when it's something of that magnitude. I wouldn't imagine that's his [Graves] personal opinion." [From 27:00 to 27:53]

Booker T feels Henry knows how the wrestling business works and was "shocked" to hear his comments:

"I'm almost sure Mark knows that Corey Graves was doing his job and that's what's really shocking about that. Mark knows, Mark knows better than that." [From 28:14 to 28:25]

He also said that Jimmy Uso would've been fired if he had gone to the announce table to confront Graves, as Henry wanted him to.

What did WWE commentator Corey Graves say about the criticism he received?

WWE @WWE Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Sasha Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely. There will be a future tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/8xhJe0l5bV

On the After The Bell show, Graves confirmed he said on television what he was told when he was live on the air.

"I was on the air when it went down. I only know the information that was provided to me. In the days since, while everybody continues to speculate, I don’t have any more information."

WWE confirmed on SmackDown that both Naomi and Sasha Banks have been suspended indefinitely, while they were also stripped of the Women's Tag Team titles.

Fans will have to wait and see what happens as this situation continues to unfold.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Hall of Fame and H/T Sportskeeda.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Anirudh