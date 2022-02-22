WWE Hall of Famer on why he was nervous to work with Kurt Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has said he was worried that he could not match Kurt Angle's intensity in the ring when he went toe-to-toe with the Olympic gold medalist.

Angle and Booker T faced each other several times in their careers, both in WWE and TNA. One of the first significant feuds that the two-time Hall of Famer had when he switched from WCW to WWE was against Angle when they feuded for the WCW World Heavyweight title.

Booker T lavished praise on Angle's in-ring ability on his Hall of Fame podcast but mentioned the nerves he had before facing him.

"I remember working with Kurt (Angle) and I was so nervous about working with Kurt Angle because I knew that this may be the one guy that blow me up. I said, 'I'm going to go out and match him blow for blow, move for move, point for point,' just to show him how good I am, as well as (show him) he can't leave me in the dust. And I was so nervous about working with Kurt Angle just because that right there alone, you got to be there at the top of your game with somebody like Kurt Angle," said the legend. [54:50 to 55:22]

Booker T feels that Angle picked up pro-wrestling quicker than anyone else from amateur wrestling.

WWE legend Kurt Angle's years in wrestling has resulted in several injuries

Angle's four decades in wrestling - both amateur and pro - has resulted in numerous injuries. His intense, physical style of wrestling has wowed fans for years but has caused pain to the WWE legend.

“I’m paying for the price of 40 years of wrestling. My neck, my back, my knees. I actually went to a doctor and I’m going to have to have both knees replaced, my back has been bothering me a lot. I broke my neck five times, eventually, I’m going to have to have fusion surgery," said Angle.

He stated that he wrestled even when he was injured, which is a tremendous achievement considering the fantastic matches that he put on for fans.

Kurt Angle @RealKurtAngle Throwback to 1987, my senior year in high school, when I won my first and only state title in wrestling. This was the very beginning of many titles I would conquer in my wrestling career. #olympicpost #statechampion @olympics @usawrestling Throwback to 1987, my senior year in high school, when I won my first and only state title in wrestling. This was the very beginning of many titles I would conquer in my wrestling career. #olympicpost #statechampion @olympics @usawrestling https://t.co/T4q14JbbMy

