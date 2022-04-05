"Reminded me of what wrestling is" - Booker T praises top WWE stars' WrestleMania 38 match

WWE legend Booker T feels that the match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 was a "beautiful" presentation of what pro wrestling really is about.

Rhodes was Seth Rollins' surprise opponent at WWE's marquee event, WrestleMania 38. The two put on an exciting 20-minute contest which had several callbacks and an engaging story being told in the ring.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed Cody Rhodes' match with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and how the bout delivered on many counts. The veteran said that the match reminded him of what wrestling truly is while also speaking about the AEW style of wrestling.

"It reminded me of what wrestling is. It really did. And I'm trying not to take anything away from anybody out there, like AEW, I'm not saying anything negative about AEW. I feel talent like The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, they have brought a different style to wrestling - Kenny Omegas - and it's different. It's a different style of wrestling that they're trying to get people to buy into. I get it. I understand."

He continued to describe the back-and-forth contest between the two RAW Superstars.

"But when I saw Cody and Seth go out and do it, it was nothing but two guys going out there and simulating life but still not forgetting that it's professional wrestling. Such as the seriousness of the match. Everything going back and forth, the flip-flopping fly, the elbow - which was literally nothing but brought the nostalgia into the arena. And the arena felt it immediately. Those little things right there along with everything else those guys did, it meant everything," said Booker T. (44:10 to 45:45)

The Hall of Famer said that the match was truly what pro wrestling meant to him. Booker T also stated that he liked the surprises that came in the contest and praised the overall presentation of the same.

Cody Rhodes only wanted to face Seth Rollins on his WWE return

After his battle with Rollins, Rhodes explained why his return match had to be against the RAW Superstar.

"Seth walked into the ring in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in his first live event loop ever coming off of Florida Championship Wrestling and it was against me. Dayton, Ohio, [at] the Nutter Center, his first dark match on television and it was against me. The Shield vs. The Rhodes, which I blocked those matches out of my head and then realized, 'Man, these were special and something,' and it was him then. It needed to be him," said The American Nightmare.

On the RAW after WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes cut a promo where he spoke about his intentions in WWE. At the end of the promo, Rollins arrived in the ring and shook Rhodes' hand before walking out.

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Brock Lesnar has an unexpected challenger. Catch the SK Exclusive here.

Edited by Pratik Singh