"It was a crime scene" - WWE legend recalls beating up John Cena in the ring with AEW star

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently recalled a segment with John Cena. The former and William Regal inflicted a lot of pain on the 16-time world champion, which was acceptable back then.

WWE legend Booker T discussed AEW Rampage's recent ratings. He argued that one of the reasons for the rating decline could be the blood and gore in the Texas deathmatch, which young fans may not have liked.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer stated that comparisons with the Attitude Era were not fair as they are different times. Booker T gave the example of a segment on WWE television where he and William Regal - who is coincidentally in AEW now - "beat the hell out of" John Cena, which he thinks cannot be done now.

"I know there's somebody out there that go, 'What about the Attitude Era?' The Attitude Era was different. A different time so I cannot compare, you know, the way it was [then]. You get canceled these days for doing some stuff in television back then. You cannot look at it [the same way] The way me and William Regal beat John Cena on television, they can't do that today. We beat the hell outta him... it was a crime scene [laughs]," said Booker T. [49:05 to 49:43]

The Hall of Famer thinks that television is far different now than in the Attitude Era.

William Regal was a part of King Booker's Court faction in WWE

During his hugely successful King Booker run in WWE, the two-time Hall of Famer had a few lackeys to do his bidding.

Regal and Finlay were part of the King Booker's Court, which also had Booker T's wife and Hall of Famer, Sharmell.

The faction ended when Booker T attacked Regal at the No Mercy show in 2006, before his world title match.

