"Wouldn't be surprised or shocked" - Booker T on two top WWE stars joining AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T said he wouldn't be surprised to see Sasha Banks or Naomi in AEW, as switching companies is normal in the pro wrestling business.

Naomi and Banks were stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team titles as well as suspended indefinitely last month. The duo were suspended after they walked out of a RAW show.

On the Hall of Fame show, Booker T felt that Superstars moving to AEW should not be a surprise as that's something that happened during the Monday Night Wars between Vince McMahon's company and his then arch-rivals, WCW.

"I wouldn't be surprised or shocked or anything of that sort if they were to show up at AEW. It's business, that's what happens, you know, when you lose a job. Normally when you lose a job, you look for a job somewhere else. That's just the way life is. When people see guys pop up at AEW who used to work at WWE, I don't know why they're so surprised because that's what happened back in the day when WCW guys when they left WCW, where'd they go? They went to WWE, they went to Japan. Guys who left WWE, where'd they go? WCW. That's just part of it," said Booker T. [From 53:57 to 54:45]

The Hall of Famer, though, said that he would be a little surprised to see Sasha Banks in AEW due to her acting career.

What's the latest on the Sasha Banks-Naomi issues with WWE?

A recent report revealed that there has been no conversation between the company and the two Superstars following their suspension.

The report, though, disclosed that the company has canceled all travel arrangements for the two for upcoming events. They last wrestled in the company in May, when they defended their tag team titles against Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Sasha Banks and Naomi, especially with their contracts set to expire in the coming months. AEW would benefit hugely from signing the two stars, who are popular, and would bring experience and fantastic ability to the women's division.

