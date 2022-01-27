Booker T says Royal Rumble match could be the "greatest" or "cra**iest" bout in WWE history

WWE legend Booker T is keen to witness the match between Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley and thinks they can deliver one of the greatest matches of all time.

Lesnar and Lashley will face off for the first time in history on Saturday at Royal Rumble. The Beast Incarnate's WWE Championship will be on the line at the show, which Bobby previously held last year.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said both Lesnar and Lashley have a wide range of attributes that could make their Royal Rumble match memorable.

He believes that the match could be memorable, but there is a slight chance it will not live up to expectations.

"We haven't seen anything like this in a long time. This is a throwback to what WWE used to look like. Now we could see two high-calibre athletes go out there and see if they can display this art that we do. Both of these guys have risen their game to another level. I can't sit here and anticipate what we're going to see. It could be the greatest match we've seen from two guys of that size or the cra**iest match - one of the two.

In addition, the Hall of Famer said both Lesnar and Lashley are at the top of their game presently.

"But I do think both of these guys have exactly what it takes to go out and deliver something very, very special and memorable, which you're going to remember for a very long time," said Booker T.

Bobby Lashley on what to expect in his match with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble

The challenger has hinted that his match with Lesnar on Saturday will not be a pure pro wrestling match and that they will give WWE fans some amateur wrestling as well.

''It’s not going to be just a pro wrestling match because we have all these, I think people want to see the wrestling. They want to see us just wrestle and see who gets the most takedowns, and who’s going to get the first takedown,'' said Lashley.

He believes that both he and Lesnar can offer a lot more in the ring than the standard "big man" in pro wrestling and has promised fans it will be on display this Saturday.

