WWE legend says he'll "be ready" to face Kevin Owens if Steve Austin declines

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has continued his online feud with Kevin Owens. Booker T issued a warning to the former Universal Champion, stating he will be ready to face him at WrestleMania 38 if Stone Cold Steve Austin doesn't want to.

Owens has cut promos against the state of Texas over the last few weeks in WWE. He has recently taken shots at the likes of Shawn Michaels, JBL and Booker T - all from Texas. This has seemingly been done to kickstart his feud with Austin ahead of The Show of Shows.

On the latest Hall of Fame podcast, WWE legend Booker T announced that he is getting in shape for a match on WrestleMania weekend for the World Class Revolution promotion. He said that if his body is feeling alright after his match, he could take on Owens at the AT&T Stadium.

"I got to respond to Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens pretty much, he said a few things as far as hitting the bang gingerly, the balloon thingy.

Booker T will be involved in a six-man tag team match featuring WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam for a show in Dallas on March 31.

"I tell you this, I got a little exhibition match that I will be doing on March 31, a six-man tag, putting the band back together, me and RVD, we're gonna do a six-man tag match against World Class Revolution, those guys down there in Dallas, show 'em what it's like. We're going to have a warm-up just to make sure I have the legs, to make sure I've got the juice, and come Sunday, if the body's feeling right, if Stone Cold Steve Austin does not sign that contract, does not sign on the bottom line, Booker T will be ready, willing and able - trust me - to do somebody real good, real fast," said Booker T. (From 3:08 to 4:45)

This year's WrestleMania will take place on April 2 and April 3, 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Texas.

Kevin Owens calls out Stone Cold Steve Austin on WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, Owens revealed that he will host The KO Show at WrestleMania and took a shot at The Texas Rattlesnake before calling him out.

Recent reports have suggested that Austin hasn't yet agreed getting into a WWE ring once again, and he and Owens may only have a confrontation at The Show of Shows next month.

Austin has been a part of such moments several times in his career, with the most notable one coming at WrestleMania 32 where he, Shawn Michaels and Mick Foley came face-to-face with The League of Nations.

Please H/T Hall of Fame and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Pratik Singh