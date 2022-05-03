Booker T names WWE WrestleMania Backlash match that fans are "highly anticipating" 

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that the match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes is one that fans are looking forward to the most at WrestleMania Backlash.

WWE stars Rhodes and Rollins will have a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, after having faced each other at WrestleMania 38 last month. The American Nightmare was Rollins' surprise opponent at The Show of Shows.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, was asked which match fans will be looking forward to watching at this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash show. The legend thinks that fans will be eager to see how Cody Rhodes performs this time around against Seth Rollins.

"The thing is, it stands out, like right in your face, I think the match that people are really going to be highly anticipating is - we can't get by - it's Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The people are going to be watching that match because they're looking to see what Cody Rhodes is going to bring. How is he going to go out and create and make the fans feel a certain way when he's in the middle of the ring performing," said Booker T. [From 51:38 onwards]

The WrestleMania Backlash show will be the second premium live event that Cody Rhodes will be a part of since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 last month.

What happened between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on the WWE RAW before WrestleMania Backlash?

On the RAW before WrestleMania Backlash, Rollins took shots at Cody Rhodes as well as his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, and that incensed Cody.

Rollins said Cody and his father were not good enough to win the world title, which prompted The American Nightmare to attack Rollins.

On the RAW Talk after the show, Cody said that Rollins tried to get under his skin and crossed a line which he didn't have to when he told him that he wasn't capable of winning a world title.

