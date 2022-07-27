WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon retiring will affect some Superstars

WWE legend Booker T feels that the retirement of Vince McMahon could affect certain Superstars in the company.

McMahon surprisingly announced his retirement from WWE last week. He had earlier stepped aside from his role as the CEO following allegations regarding sexual misconduct.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T was asked by a fan if the relationship between Superstars and the management will change following McMahon's retirement. The legend feels that could happen as McMahon dealt personally with a few Superstars who leaned on him for advice and wisdom.

"You know, Vince retired, is it gonna affect guys, certain guys, especially certain guys in certain positions? Yeah, heck yeah. That's because I think a lot of these guys are used to dealing with Vince McMahon directly. It's a certain comfort zone there that these guys have had with Vince. They can knock on that door and they go in there and they can actually have a conversation with him and get that wisdom, that advice from Vince. I'm gonna tell you right now, a lot of guys cherish that, a lot of guys went through their whole careers having Vince be that umbrella. Yeah, I could totally understand that 100 percent," said Booker T. [From 28:50 to 29:45]

Booker T further stated that he feels that Lesnar may have been emotional and needed a break, which is why he could have walked away for a little while ahead of last week's SmackDown.

What happened with Brock Lesnar before WWE SmackDown?

After Vince McMahon's retirement was announced, Lesnar reportedly walked out of WWE SmackDown, where he was advertised to appear. Lesnar, though, was reportedly convinced to return to the show to build up the match between him and Roman Reigns for SummerSlam.

However, The Beast Incarnate returned at the end of the show and unleashed hell on Theory, who has been teasing a cash-in on the winner of the Reigns-Lesnar match this Saturday.

