Booker T says top WWE star could lose credibility if he loses the wrong way at WrestleMania Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that Seth Rollins runs the risk of losing a bit of his credibility if he loses the wrong way against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania Backlash.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins' feud in WWE has been a key part of RAW shows in recent weeks ever since Rhodes returned to face Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes defeated Rollins at the Show of Shows, and the two will renew their rivalry this weekend. They will face each other in a singles match at the WrestleMania Backlash premium live event on Sunday.

Booker T discussed the match between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on his Hall of Fame show. The Hall of Famer feels that Rollins must be protected if he loses the match as he could lose his credibility if the finish goes against him.

"I always said, 'It's not losing, it's how you lose.' I think for Seth Rollins we definitely got to figure out how we keep him in a certain position. I don't mind Seth losing but I got to keep Seth in a certain position all the time. So, whatever happens in that finish both guys have got to go out with the fans saying, 'Man, that could have happened to anybody.' If it doesn't happen that way, Seth may lose a little bit of credibility. We can't do that, Booker said. [From 53:40 onwards]

Booker T thinks both Superstars can deliver an engaging story in the ring and wants to see something big from the duo.

What are the other matches on the WWE WrestleMania Backlash card?

So far, WWE has confirmed six matches for the WrestleMania Backlash card. Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown title against Ronda Rousey in an "I Quit" match.

The Bloodline will be involved in a six-man tag team match at the show, facing the team of Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro. This was originally supposed to be a tag team match between RK-Bro and The Usos to unify the Tag Team Championships.

AJ Styles will continue his rivalry with WWE Hall of Famer Edge and face off in a singles match, while Styles' former partner Omos will battle it out against Bobby Lashley. Former friends Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss will face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania Backlash.

