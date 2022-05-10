"Don't know how that will work out" - Booker T on ex-WWE Universal Champ joining The Judgement Day faction

Ex-WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor's Demon persona joining the Judgment Day faction may not be a good move, as per Booker T.

The Judgement Day faction, led by WWE Hall of Famer Edge, was formed at this year's WrestleMania when Edge joined hands with Damian Priest. At this weekend's WrestleMania Backlash show, Rhea Ripley attacked AJ Styles and joined the faction.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker T about the possibility of Finn Balor's Demon character being added to Edge's Judgement Day faction. The Hall of Famer was unsure about the move working out for the faction or Balor. He said:

"I like the move for Rhea Ripley, it's definitely going to highlight her, it's going to put her in a position to where she's going to have an active role in a weekly basis doing something, adding Finn Balor to that group right there, The Demon, it's definitely a dynamic, unlike most. If I were to have a character like The Demon as a part of that group, I couldn't see The Demon on a regular basis just because he is such an enigma, he is so different to anything that I've ever seen in professional wrestling. I just don't know how that will work out." [From 57:04 to 57:45]

Booker T feels that Ripley is different and having her in the group adds flavor to the faction.

Finn Balor has been on a poor run of form in WWE recently

Balor won the United States title for the first time in his career earlier this year, when he defeated Damian Priest for the title.

But, his run as champion did not have many great moments and he didn't feature at WrestleMania 38.

The Irish Superstar lost the title to Theory last month in a match on RAW. Balor has even lost several matches on live shows, which former WWE writer Vince Russo attributed to some backstage politics.

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Anirudh