WWE legend explains why The Rock vs. Roman Reigns may not be for the world title

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T thinks that the high-profile match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will be a draw even if the world title is not on the line.

Many believe that Roman Reigns and The Rock will headline next year's WrestleMania, which will take place in Hollywood. If the latter returns to the ring, it will be his first match in seven years, having last wrestled in 2016.

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the possibility of Roman Reigns vs. The Rock not being for the world title.

The Hall of Famer thinks that Reigns and The Rock already have an interesting story, while Cody Rhodes being champion could allow WWE to craft other interesting storylines.

"It could be [The Rock vs. Roman Reigns for a world title being an overkill]. You're exactly right because people know The Rock ain't going to be around for very long. So that story right there might defintely be watered down just because of that situation right there [if it's for the world title]. So I can see that, I can agree with that... It's a lot of room there to do a lot of things. If Roman wasn't in the title picture and he was off doing something with The Rock and Cody was the champion, there's a lot of wiggle room there to be able to go out and create really, really good stuff," said Booker T. [43:15 to 44:00]

Booker T said that Reigns could win back the title after his match with The Rock at The Show of Shows.

The rumored WWE match between The Rock vs. Roman Reigns was teased on Young Rock

Young Rock, the sitcom based on The Rock's life, recently teased a match between The People's Champion and The Tribal Chief at WWE's WrestleMania event.

In the episode, a young Roman Reigns asks The Rock to wrestle him. However, the latter refuses, telling Reigns that the match can only happen at WrestleMania.

Next year's WrestleMania will take place in Hollywood and will once again be a two-night affair. Do you think we will see Rock vs. Reigns? Sound off in the comments below.

