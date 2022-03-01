"Something men should be inspired seeing" - WWE Hall of Famer on Vince McMahon's rumored in-ring return 

According to Booker T, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's return to the ring could be inspirational to many.

Recent reports have indicated that McMahon could have a match at WrestleMania 38 against WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee. McMahon is set to appear on McAfee's podcast later this week, which is where the feud could begin.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T backed McMahon's rumored return to the ring and respected the Chairman's desire to wrestle for the first time in a decade, at the age of 76.

"I read Vince (McMahon) would probably be part of a storyline at WrestleMania 38. I don't know what that actually means. But, if Vince were to lace 'em up and get back in the ring at, what 76? It would definitely be something men should be inspired seeing, honestly. I say it all the time, how are you going to tell a man he can't do it no more? How are you going to tell a man you're just too damn old, just stay at the house and don't ever come out?" [1:02:00-1:02:52]

"You know, Bullet Bob Armstrong, he set an example not just to his boys, but to the world as far as: don't quit. man; you ride it all the way to the end. I can respect that. I can respect Vince, if he was to be thinking about going out and having a match, I can respect that too because it's his company. Sometimes you say, 'I got to lead by example, I've got to show the young guys how to do it,'" said Booker T. [1:02:53-1:03:29]

Booker T said he would be inspired to step into the ring if he sees Vince McMahon wrestle one more time.

Austin Theory warns Vince McMahon of an attack by Pat McAfee on WWE RAW

McMahon, who has taken Theory under his wings, was warned by the young WWE Superstar about a potential attack by McAfee during their interview.

The SmackDown commentator previously set-up his feud with Adam Cole when the former NXT Champion appeared on his show. That eventually led to McAfee's first match in pro-wrestling at WWE NXT TakeOver XXX in 2020.

McAfee has had WWE Superstars on his show in the past, including Brock Lesnar, who recently made an appearance and opened up on several topics.

🅿️at McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me..



I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now.



Just a reminder..



If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me.. I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now. Just a reminder..If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind https://t.co/G4LqqzvKAH

