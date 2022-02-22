WWE legend wants another stipulation in Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

The WWE match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 should have a definitive finish and perhaps another stipulation, as per Hall of Famer Booker T.

The winner-takes-all match between Lesnar and Reigns will headline one of the two nights of WWE's WrestleMania 38 show. The winner will hold both the WWE Championship and Universal Championship at the end of the night.

While talking about the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at WrestleMania 38 on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he likes the title vs. title stipulation but wants another stipulation to ensure one superstar goes home with both titles. He suggested a steel cage match could make things more interesting.

"You know, I do (like it being a title vs. title match). I just hope to have a definitve victor at the end of the night. Maybe they need to put this match - maybe give another stipulation - inside the steel cage, where nobody can get that. Something like that. Just so the people that buy the ticket know that there's going to be a definitive finish at the end of the night. People are going to walk away going, 'Man, good god, that was something that was totally awesome.' I like the stipulation but I hope it plays out right," said Booker T. (From 48:00 to 48:35)

The Hall of Famer believes the WrestleMania match will be a "history-making moment" but feels that the winner will have to give up one title, perhaps in a tournament.

Which other marquee matches have been confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 38?

As mentioned earlier, Lesnar and Reigns will main event one of the two nights of WrestleMania 38. It will be the third time the two will face off at WrestleMania.

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair and Women's Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey will most likely headline the other night of WrestleMania 38.

WWE @WWE



"You might have done it first ... but I did it better!"



@BeckyLynchWWE

@BiancaBelairWWE

#WWERaw "The only reason you were able to main event #WrestleMania was because I did it FIRST!""You might have done it first ... but I did it better!" "The only reason you were able to main event #WrestleMania was because I did it FIRST!""You might have done it first ... but I did it better!"@BeckyLynchWWE @BiancaBelairWWE #WWERaw https://t.co/QJAolpiE8Q

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face Bianca Belair, who recently earned a title opportunity after winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the eponymous event.

Which match are you most excited about? Sound off in the comments below.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and add a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy