WWE legend breaks silence on being recast in Deadpool & Wolverine: "Looks like they gave somebody a favor"

Deadpool & Wolverine has been watched by thousands across the globe, including many WWE fans. Many may wonder why a Hall of Famer was recast for a key role.

Kevin Nash has appeared in many movies and television shows over the years. The iconic WWE legend played The Russian in 2004 in Marvel's The Punisher.

Like many other FOX characters, such as Blade and Elektra, who were brought back for Deadpool & Wolverine, The Russian also appeared in the movie. However, it was surprising to see the WWE Hall of Famer not reprise the role. Instead, Billy Clements played the part.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash opened up about not being cast in Deadpool & Wolverine. He noted that the person who got the part didn’t look like The Russian, and it felt like they did someone a favor.

"Obviously, I’m not… that looks nothing like the character I played. That looks nothing like The Russian. Looks like they gave somebody a favor," Nash said.

Kevin Nash added that he was not trolling for movie parts. Instead, the WWE legend noted that he was 65 and couldn’t do the acting bit too much.

"Again, I’m 65 years old. What I wanna do in life is I wanna go someplace that is not my crib and be in a hotel and work a 12-hour day and then leave and go home, and while I cook and prepare my meal and eat it, go over lines for tomorrow, and then while I sit in make-up the next day, have somebody run lines with me, and then every time I get a break, run lines again before we shoot a scene or a scene we’re not in, find somebody to run lines with. The key for anybody that’s ever acted in their life, once you get your lines, find the character number one, if you don’t know your lines, you can’t f**king get the job done. Period," Nash said. [H/T Fightful]

Deadpool & Wolverine has become a blockbuster hit all around the world. It would have been good to see Kevin Nash reprise his role as The Russian in the film.

WWE stars have made it big in Hollywood

The Rock is arguably the biggest WWE Superstar who has flawlessly transitioned into an A-Lister in Hollywood.

He has starred in countless movies and continues to bag a hefty paycheck with every role he undertakes.

Meanwhile, John Cena and Dave Bautista are not far behind. They have also done extremely well over the years. Their performances have made it to the Marvel and DC Universes, and there is no sign of them slowing down.

Many other WWE stars, such as Randy Orton and Charlotte Flair, have starred in movies during their wrestling career. A few have quit the ring to transition into full-time actors. Fans could also see some more big names take to the silver screen in the coming years.

