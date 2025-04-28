WWE legend breaks silence after shocking return outside the company

A WWE legend recently made a surprising appearance in a different promotion and shockingly got physical inside the ring. The two-time Hall of Famer has broken his silence regarding what happened on Sunday in Los Angeles.
TNA Wrestling held its Rebellion event at the Galen Center in LA on Sunday. One of the matches was a six-man tag team action between the team of Ace Austin, Trey Miguel, and Zachary Wentz against Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, and Moose.
Sean Waltman, more famously known as X-Pac, was in the corner of Austin and The Rascalz. At one point in the match, Waltman was part of the action in the ring, hitting Alisha Edwards with the X-Factor. He also hit a couple of impressive kicks that looked smooth coming from a 52-year-old.
In a post on X (FKA Twitter), X-Pac commented on his appearance in TNA Wrestling. He was thankful for the opportunity to showcase himself and help Austin and The Rascalz win the match.
"That was fun! Thank you for having me, @ThisIsTNA!" Waltman wrote.
Sean Waltman has been retired since March 2022, but it seems like he can still go in the ring based on the fluidity of his kicks. He's currently signed to a WWE Legends deal, and the company's partnership with TNA Wrestling made his appearance at Rebellion possible.
Sean Waltman is also working behind the scenes for WWE ID
In addition to his Legends deal, Sean Waltman seems to have more work behind the scenes for the company. Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer reported last month that Waltman had been working behind the scenes for the WWE ID program.
Meltzer explained that Waltman's role was to watch tapes and videos of the talents signed with the program. The two-time Hall of Famer advises these pro wrestlers on how to improve in the ring or on the mic, or whatever part of the art form.
Waltman has a vast knowledge of the business since he wrestled in five different decades, making his debut in 1989 and retiring in 2022.