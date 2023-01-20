WWE legend Bret Hart reveals his new venture for the fans

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is introducing his own bar. The seven-time world champion has confirmed that Hitman's Bar will be opening soon in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Bret Hart is still revered and remembered in his home country of Canada. He is known primarily for his outstanding contributions to the professional wrestling ring.

Hart helped lay the groundwork for Calgary's junior hockey team, the Hitmen, in 1994. Hart is embarking on a new project nearly three decades later.

According to his official Twitter account, the former WWE Champion will open Hitman's Bar in his hometown next month in honor of his famous nickname.

This multi-room restaurant and lounge will serve contemporary modern cuisine, elevated dining, and an energetic nightlife experience while remaining true to its Calgary roots.

Hart's new restaurant and bar will also host wrestling events, sports, and special events, located inside the vibrant casino and close to the Saddledome.

"Join me this February as @hitmansbar in Calgary AB, Canada finally opens! A place to gather, enjoy a great meal, live, laugh, and celebrate. Please follow the restaurant & bar at: @hitmansbar Grand opening details: coming soon!!!" - Hart wrote.

Bret Hart refused to come out of retirement and wrestle Kurt Angle

The 65-year-old legend was on many top WWE stars' wish lists, but fans have missed out on several potential matches due to his career being cut short due to injury.

Kurt Angle recently revealed that he had offered Bret Hart the opportunity to wrestle him at WWE WrestleMania 21 or 22. Nonetheless, The Hitman declined the offer because he could not perform to his full potential.

The Olympic gold medalist discussed the potential WrestleMania match between himself and Bret Hart in an interview with The A2theK Wrestling Show.

"You know what, Bret Hart was always my dream match from when I started in WWE. I always thought I'd have a match with him, but right when I came in, he left," Angle said.

Check out the full interview below:

WWE Hall of Famer and The Hitman were considered the best technical wrestlers of their era. It was terrible timing for Kurt Angle as the two never shared the ring. Hart and Angle admire and respect one another's work.

