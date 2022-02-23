×
Hall of Famer says top WWE star is "pushed to the side" whenever Brock Lesnar returns

Brock Lesnar has won the title from Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber
Nishant J
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Feb 23, 2022 01:26 PM IST
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that Bobby Lashley does not get his due in the company whenever Brock Lesnar is placed in a feud with him.

Lashley vs. Lesnar, a dream match that has been in the making for years, happened at this year's Royal Rumble show, where the former won the WWE Championship from the Beast Incarnate. The two were to lock horns inside the Elimination Chamber once again, but Lashley had to be pulled out of the match after suffering an injury.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open podcast, expressed his disappointment at how Bobby Lashley has been treated in WWE since the return of Brock Lesnar. The Hall of Famer was once again unhappy at Lesnar arriving to the ring after Lashley at Elimination Chamber, despite the standard protocol in pro wrestling where the champion enters last.

"Give the champion his due. The champion should be coming out last. What's the big deal if Brock Lesnar comes out first? I'm not saying put him out there second or third or fourth," said Bully Ray. [12:11 to 12:23]

Bully Ray continued:

"Bobby Lashley looks phenomenal, wrestles phenomenal - there's a lot of great things Bobby Lashley does. But the minute Brock [Lesnar] steps back in the picture, Bobby gets pushed to the side on many fronts. Send him out last, give the champion his entrance, give him some pyro, give him some fanfare," said Bully Ray. [14:50 to 15:15]
#WWEChampion @fightbobby gets WIPED OUT as @austintheory1 gets sent crashing through his pod by @WWERollins! 😱😱😱 #WWEChamber https://t.co/oVRFODDElA

The Hall of Famer suggested that Lesnar could've come out first and be riled up by the rest of the competitors in the men's Elimination Chamber match.

Bobby Lashley will miss the next few months from WWE due to a legitimate injury

BREAKING NEWS on @fightbobby coming out of #WWEChamber. https://t.co/FzBUA4to2D

Lashley reportedly suffered a shoulder injury when he faced Lesnar at Royal Rumble. He hasn't wrestled since the match against Lesnar and was written off from storyline at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

The two-time WWE Champion will undergo surgery and could be out for around four months, which will likely rule him out of competing at WrestleMania.

Lesnar, meanwhile, will face Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows, where the two champions will put their titles on the line.

What do you think of Bubba Ray's opinion of Lashley's treatment? Let us know in the comments below.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the transcribed quotes on your website and also credit the Busted Open podcast.

Edited by Debottam Saha
