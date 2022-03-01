WWE Hall of Famer says Vince McMahon could use RAW star to "sc**w over" Pat McAfee

Bully Ray has said he wouldn't be surprised if Vince McMahon used Austin Theory to help him get one over Pat McAfee in a potential match at WWE WrestleMania 38.

If recent reports are to be believed, the 76-year-old McMahon could take on McAfee at The Show of Shows later this year. A recent report has stated that there could be interference that would result in another Superstar replacing the Chairman in the match.

On the latest Busted Open show, Bully Ray discussed rumors regarding Vince McMahon's return to the ring. He suggested that the WWE Chairman could use Theory to do his bidding and take out Pat McAfee.

"Aren't you morbidly interested in what would happen in this match? This is the water cooler match or one of the water cooler matches, meaning people who don't normally watch wrestling find out that, 'Did you hear Vince McMahon is going to wrestle again against Pat McAfee?' And they just tune in for the sake of tuning in, just to see what happens during this car crash. This is probably right up Vince's alley going out there and I wouldn't be surprised if Vince McMahon had Austin Theory screw over Pat McAfee - and I'm all in on it," said Bully Ray. (From 2:07 to 2:45)

The Hall of Famer reiterated that the promotion hasn't built new stars and has to rely on big names from the Attitude Era.

Vince McMahon's last match in WWE was in 2012

Pud @PudbuP You may ask: "Isn't Vince McMahon too old for matches?"

He isn't too old for anything, if he has an idea he's willing to take the bump. Happened with Kevin Owens too. You may ask: "Isn't Vince McMahon too old for matches?"He isn't too old for anything, if he has an idea he's willing to take the bump. Happened with Kevin Owens too. https://t.co/L7aB9hDU5U

The WWE Chairman's last match in the promotion came in October 2012 when he faced CM Punk in a match on RAW.

The match ended when Punk grabbed his world title and ran through the crowd after Ryback assaulted him.

Despite being in his 70s, McMahon has put himself in dangerous situations. He once jumped from a platform to convince NFL star Rob Gronkowski that it was safe to do so.

WWE @WWE



Don't miss WWE 24: In this sneak peek at #WWE24 @VinceMcMahon himself steps in to show @RobGronkowski how to DIVE OFF A PLATFORM at #WrestleMania Don't miss WWE 24: @WrestleMania - The Show Must Go On this Sunday on @WWENetwork In this sneak peek at #WWE24, @VinceMcMahon himself steps in to show @RobGronkowski how to DIVE OFF A PLATFORM at #WrestleMania!Don't miss WWE 24: @WrestleMania - The Show Must Go On this Sunday on @WWENetwork. https://t.co/kZdiOWfew9

