"Chain himself to the ropes, swallow the key" - WWE legend on what Seth Rollins should do to get WrestleMania match

Bully Ray thinks that Seth Rollins should go on strike and chain himself to the ropes on next week's WWE RAW until he gets a match at WrestleMania 38.

Over the last few weeks, Rollins has tried everything possible to book a ticket to WWE's marquee event. On this past week's show, he had the chance to earn a match with Edge at WrestleMania 38 if he beat AJ Styles. However, The Rated-R Superstar attacked The Phenomenal One with a chair in the match, giving Styles the win by disqualification.

Bully Ray, on the Busted Open show, revealed what he would have Seth Rollins do on next week's RAW to get his wish of having a WrestleMania match.

"He has, what is it called, a sit-in, he's going to go on strike. Actually, he should chain himself in the ring, chain himself to the ropes, swallow the key. The show has to go on with him chained to the ring. He refuses to leave until he has a match, an opponent, something at WrestleMania, and then you go from there," said the Hall of Famer. [From 18:40 to 19:10]

Bully Ray feels that bringing in Cody Rhodes — Rollins' rumored WrestleMania opponent — at The Show of Shows would be a good surprise for fans.

"Big picture is WrestleMania. If you're going to bring somebody like Cody in, you want to do on the biggest stage possible. You want it to have the most massive effect it possibly can have," said Bully Ray. [From 25:25 to 25:45]

Cody Rhodes is reportedly set to return to WWE for night 2 of WrestleMania 38

They are all in their prime. Cody Rhodes is only 36 years old. The same age as Roman Reigns and Drew Mcintyre. He's 1 year older than Seth Rollins. They are all in their prime. https://t.co/ZSREkHhoOw

Recent reports have suggested that Rhodes' return to the company could be a done deal and that he's set to likely feature on night 2 of WrestleMania 38.

"A source within WWE has indicated that travel has been set for Cody Rhodes for WrestleMania Sunday, but also specified that could change at any given moment to fit him wherever they want him to appear on the show."

The last time he featured on WrestleMania was back in 2016 at WrestleMania 32, when he was in a seven-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship.

If WWE can book Rhodes strongly on his return to the promotion and feature him as a top star, several big names from AEW could follow suit and jump ship down the line.

