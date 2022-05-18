WWE legend suggests link between The Bloodline and Naomi-Sasha Banks controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray feels that the Sasha Banks-Naomi controversy could have been created by Paul Heyman if it was scripted rather than a legitimate story.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out of this week's RAW. The company released a statement, which was surprising to many as it seldom talks about stories that happen behind the scenes. This has led to speculation that the entire incident could have been scripted.

While speaking on Busted Open, Bully Ray [aka Bubba Ray Dudley] said he loves the controversy if it's been scripted and Paul Heyman could have had a role to play in it. The legend stated that it could be a storyline which leads to Naomi joining The Bloodline:

"Hey, maybe this is all one giant story to split these girls up and get Naomi into The Bloodline. Don't know. If it's a work, I love it already. This is Heyman-esque level, pay attention to details work." [From 19:50 to 20:14]

Bully Ray then explained why pro wrestlers shouldn't walk out if the Sasha Banks-Naomi story is legitimate. He suggested that the two may have been uncomfortable with the result of the match:

"The way I was brought up in this business, you don't walk out. You find a way to compromise. And if they were uncomfortable with something, I'm sure, in those eight hours, could've come up with ways to compromise so that they wouldn't feel uncomfortable in the ring. It sounds like somebody was uncomfortable with the outcome of the match." [From 20:18 to 20:50]

WWE reportedly had big plans for both Sasha Banks and Naomi

A report from PWInsider has indicated that WWE had plans for Banks to feud with SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, which would have begun at this week's SmackDown.

Naomi, meanwhile, would have faced RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair at Hell in a Cell.

Belair will now defend the title against Asuka at the next premium live event instead after the Japanese Superstar defeated Becky Lynch on RAW.

