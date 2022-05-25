"Don't know why I should care about these championships" - Bully Ray on two WWE titles losing significance

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claims that the Intercontinental and United States Championships do not have any significance in the company.

The US Championship and Intercontinental Championship are the secondary men's titles in WWE, currently held by Theory and Ricochet, respectively. Theory has held the title since April, while Ricochet won the title from Sami Zayn in March.

While speaking on the Busted Open show, Bully Ray was not pleased with how WWE has used the two titles. He feels that the titles haven't helped the holders and vice-versa.

"Here's the thing about the IC Championship - I don't know what they are anymore, I don't know why I should care about these championships anymore. I don't get it. Normally, the man or the woman makes the championship or the championship makes the man or woman. Let's take the Intercontinental Championship which is supposed to be the second most important championship in the WWE. What is that championship doing for Ricochet and what is Ricochet doing for that championship?" asked Bully Ray. [31:08 - 31:35]

Bully Ray added that AEW has done better with the TNT Championship. He said that the title elevates wrestlers in the promotion and gives the fans interesting matches.

"When it comes to secondary championships, I think AEW is getting it right with the TNT Championship. I'm invested and interested in that championship because of the amount of times it's changed hands, what it's doing to elevate guys, give us interesting matches. I don't get it with the IC Championship and the United States Championship." [32:25 - 32:50]

Bully Ray also feels that John Cena was the last champion who helped bring importance to the US Championship with his open challenges.

Could John Cena facing Theory bring prestige back to WWE's US Title?

The current United States Champion has stated on a few occasions that he is a fan of Cena and was inspired by him.

Theory recently challenged The Cenation Leader to a match for the title at SummerSlam later this year.

"I’m not exactly sure on a venue, but definitely, for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would just be so cool," said Theory.

The RAW Superstar is regarded as one for the future, and his stock has been on the rise over the last few months. A match against Cena at a big show like SummerSlam could help bring relevance to the US Title and Theory.

