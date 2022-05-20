×
Create
Notifications

WWE RAW star calls out John Cena for SummerSlam match

The WWE star-turned-Hollywood actor looks set to return soon.
The WWE star-turned-Hollywood actor looks set to return soon.
reaction-emoji
Danny Hart
Danny Hart
FEATURED COLUMNIST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 06:55 PM IST
News

Theory is interested in defending his WWE United States Championship against John Cena.

The 24-year-old grew up as a huge Cena fan and has made no secret of his desire to step into the ring with his childhood idol. He recently received a motivational message from the 16-time world champion, who encouraged him to turn his potential into a legacy.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Theory discussed the possibility of competing against Cena in a first-time-ever match at SummerSlam.

“I ultimately want to defend the United States Championship against John Cena,” Theory said. “I think Miz [Theory’s recent personal referee] is the best referee… I think he’s the best. I think he fits me, you know? But I think the one with me and John Cena, let’s just keep it me and John. I’m not exactly sure on a venue, but definitely, for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would just be so cool.” [42:23-43:52]
ʟᴀᴜɢʜɪɴɢ ᴀᴛ ʏᴀ ʜᴀᴛɪɴ ᴀʜʜʜ ʜᴀʜᴀ🚀#alldaytheory #wwe #atowndown https://t.co/fnsU3mihiw

SummerSlam 2022 will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 30. Cena’s most recent televised WWE match ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Will John Cena return at SummerSlam 2022?

.@JohnCena shouts out the WWE Universe for an unforgettable #SummerOfCena. https://t.co/AOMBeNapOK

The 45-year-old recently confirmed that he intends to return to WWE soon, but he did not disclose whether he will compete at SummerSlam.

Theory continued to talk trash about the WWE great when Graves said he would like to see the two men go head-to-head.

“Just ready to SummerSlam John Cena’s a**, you know?” Theory added. “That’s it, man, that’s it.” [43:58-44:05]

Cena debuted on WWE television on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown. He famously confronted Kurt Angle before losing a short match against the Olympic Gold medallist. Although it has not been confirmed, WWE is likely to celebrate his 20 years with the company this summer.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you want to see John Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam 2022?

Yes

No

26 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry
reaction-emoji
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी