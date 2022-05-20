WWE RAW star calls out John Cena for SummerSlam match

Theory is interested in defending his WWE United States Championship against John Cena.

The 24-year-old grew up as a huge Cena fan and has made no secret of his desire to step into the ring with his childhood idol. He recently received a motivational message from the 16-time world champion, who encouraged him to turn his potential into a legacy.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Theory discussed the possibility of competing against Cena in a first-time-ever match at SummerSlam.

“I ultimately want to defend the United States Championship against John Cena,” Theory said. “I think Miz [Theory’s recent personal referee] is the best referee… I think he’s the best. I think he fits me, you know? But I think the one with me and John Cena, let’s just keep it me and John. I’m not exactly sure on a venue, but definitely, for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would just be so cool.” [42:23-43:52]

SummerSlam 2022 will be held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 30. Cena’s most recent televised WWE match ended in defeat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021.

Will John Cena return at SummerSlam 2022?

The 45-year-old recently confirmed that he intends to return to WWE soon, but he did not disclose whether he will compete at SummerSlam.

Theory continued to talk trash about the WWE great when Graves said he would like to see the two men go head-to-head.

“Just ready to SummerSlam John Cena’s a**, you know?” Theory added. “That’s it, man, that’s it.” [43:58-44:05]

Cena debuted on WWE television on the June 27, 2002, episode of SmackDown. He famously confronted Kurt Angle before losing a short match against the Olympic Gold medallist. Although it has not been confirmed, WWE is likely to celebrate his 20 years with the company this summer.

Please credit After The Bell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see John Cena vs. Theory at SummerSlam 2022? Yes No 26 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry