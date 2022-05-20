Current Champion admits they were a fan of John Cena before being crazy about WWE

The United States Champion Theory recently revealed that he was originally a fan of John Cena before becoming an avid follower of sports entertainment.

At just 24 years of age, Theory has become one of WWE's top stars. He recently became the youngest US Champion in WWE history. Another superstar who captured that same title at a young age was Cena, and many, including Vince McMahon, see Theory as possibly the next superstar to emulate John's success.

Speaking on After The Bell, Theory addressed the comparisons and said he connected with the Cena character at a very young age:

"It's just wild just to think, you know, that that's who got me into WWE. I don't think I was ever, like, at first. I wasn't crazy about sports entertainment, but I think I was just attached to that character of John Cena and how it motivated me, and like we talked about before, um, and now to see that kind of come to light and interact with me where I'm at in my career is just amazing. And especially what he did say on Twitter. I just thought that was very interesting, but at the same time, very motivating." (from 38:15 to 39:07)

John Cena @JohnCena Theory @_Theory1 Happy Birthday @JohnCena ! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… Happy Birthday @JohnCena! Sorry I’m a better U.S Champ than you… https://t.co/SWw8HgYD69 Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu… Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes. 🥃 twitter.com/_Theory1/statu…

With the world ahead of him, there's no reason why Theory cannot become the next big star in WWE. With looks, in-ring ability, and charisma, the current US Champion has everything he needs to make it to the top.

When will John Cena make his WWE return?

The last time fans saw a glimpse of The Champ in a WWE ring came at SummerSlam 2021 when Cena faced Roman Reigns for the Universal Title.

Since then, Cena has carved out his Hollywood career, with the former WWE Champion making waves on the big and small screen as the freedom-fighting DC Character, Peacemaker.

Speaking to Adam Glyn, Cena said he hopes to be back in WWE later this year to celebrate 20 years since his debut for the company:

"Oh, soon. I know in WWE, I turn 20 pretty soon so that's a pretty big thing. From a pretty storied class of folks Batista, Randy Orton, Brock [Lesnar], we kind of all turn 20 this year, so I'm aware that that's coming around the corner, and who knows, but it's one of those hard truths to bear. There's a lot of cool stuff going on, and I don't want to say no to any opportunities that are on my doorstep. So I don't know when I'll be back. But hopefully, it's soon. I've been gone for too long." (H/T: Bleacher Report)

Despite his recent Hollywood adventures, WWE will always be The Leader of Cenation's first love. With his 20th WWE anniversary approaching, fans may soon see their hero back in the ring.

