WWE legend calls superstar a "fool" for mocking Bray Wyatt in a unique way

WWE legend Shane "Hurricane" Helms believes LA Knight is a "fool" for the way he mocked Bray Wyatt on this evening's go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

LA Knight will take on Bray Wyatt at the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The Eater of Worlds has been tormenting Knight since he returned near the end of last year. Their rivalry reached fever pitch after The Undertaker assisted Wyatt in an attack on Knight at this past Monday's RAW 30th-anniversary Show.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Knight play mind games with Wyatt by mocking his entrance. He came out to the Wyatt Family theme song and carried a small lantern. The former Million Dollar Champion received quite a reaction from the live crowd for doing so.

Shane Helms, who is also known as The Hurricane from his time with WWE, took to Twitter to call LA Knight a "fool" for the impression. He indicated that he thinks provoking Wyatt is the wrong move.

"No!! LA Knight is a fool," Helms wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

Hurricane Helms @ShaneHelmsCom No!! LA Knight is a fool. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 No!! LA Knight is a fool. 🤣🤣🤣🤣

Bray Wyatt recently revealed that The Fiend would not be returning

While Uncle Howdy may be in Bray Wyatt's universe, one character who fans should not expect to see again is The Fiend.

Wyatt confirmed this news himself during a recent interview with Ryan Satin from FOX Sports, stating that The Fiend had perished after his matchup against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37.

"The Fiend died that day in Tampa, Florida and WrestleMania, to me. And, again, The Fiend is not just a goof in a mask, like people say. That's just ridiculous."

WWE @WWE



vs. ＠RealLAKnight in The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at



#SmackDown "Tomorrow night, when the lights go out... you'll see." #BrayWyatt vs. ＠RealLAKnight in The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble will be one that we don't think we'll ever be able to forget... "Tomorrow night, when the lights go out... you'll see." 👀#BrayWyatt vs. ＠RealLAKnight in The Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match at #RoyalRumble will be one that we don't think we'll ever be able to forget... 😨#SmackDown https://t.co/yG9YwxLm92

Wyatt did not let LA Knight's impersonation go unnoticed. He immediately confronted him on SmackDown and sent a stern warning ahead of their showdown at the Royal Rumble. This will also mark the former Universal Champion's first official matchup since his return at Extreme Rules back in October.

Uncle Howdy also made his presence felt during the latest episode of SmackDown. It remains to be seen what role he will play in the first-ever Pitch Black match.

Are you excited about the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at tomorrow's WWE Royal Rumble? Sound off in the comments section below.

John Cena's dad wants his son to have a massive match at WrestleMania. He spoke about it right HERE

Poll : 0 votes