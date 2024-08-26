WWE legend calls out The Rock; expresses hatred for signature Dwayne Johnson move

A WWE Hall of Famer recently called out The Rock and expressed his dislike for one of The Final Boss' signature moves. Rob Van Dam initially didn't want to name-drop someone when discussing the "art of punching" in pro wrestling.

In a recent video uploaded on his YouTube account, RVD opened up about punches in wrestling and how they work. From making it look like it hurts to how to keep your opponent safe.

The former WWE champion eventually discussed some of the worst punches in wrestling based on his opinion. He threw in The Rock's name and explained how The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment doesn't have the best punch inside the squared circle.

"I hate The Rock's punches. He boom, he uses like this (palm part of the hand) and does like a rolling thing on your forehead. Anyway, you know what I mean? A lot of people like grab the guy and then they f*cking like punch like their own hand and they have to hold the guy's chin for every punch. Basically, there's so many guys that are so over that throw sh*tty, sh*tty punches. That's why I didn't get it," RVD said. [From 2:03 - 2:26]

One of The Rock's signature moves was his "slap punch," wherein he throws a bunch of punches before spitting on his palm and striking his opponent to make him fall on the mat or outside the ring.

Top WWE superstar open to wrestling The Rock at WrestleMania 41

The Rock doesn't have a match set for WrestleMania 41 next year in Las Vegas but implied on RAW after WrestleMania 40 that he will be going after Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, plans can change depending on the demand of fans.

Top WWE superstar CM Punk is open to wrestling The Great One at next year's WrestleMania, as well as Stone Cold Steve Austin.

"Sign me up. WrestleMania is two nights. Give me Steve one night, give me Rock night two. Let's go. Let's do it," Punk said at the Fanatics Fest. [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk wrestled The Brahma Bull twice in 2013, losing his WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble and failing to recapture it at the Elimination Chamber. On the other hand, Punk and Steve Austin have never faced each other in the ring.

