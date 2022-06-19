WWE legend claims that Brock Lesnar was brought back for SummerSlam to fill in the absence of two marquee superstars

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette has pointed out why the company brought back Brock Lesnar to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

On this week's SmackDown, Lesnar made his surprise return to WWE and assaulted long-term rival Roman Reigns. He came out after The Tribal Chief's match against Riddle to plant The Bloodline with F5s. It was later announced by WWE that the two men will face each other at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette said that WWE decided to use the 'Brock signal' in the absence of two of their marquee stars, Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. The two men are currently sidelined with respective injuries.

Cornette also pointed out how WWE moved the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event from the Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena and would hope they can avoid the same for SummerSlam.

"Randy Orton is gone apparently, now they're saying for the rest of the year for a back issue I think but point is, he is not [in WWE]... That's where Riddle's bro has been, is also injured. Orton and Cody, which could've been probably the next step for Cody after Seth "Franklin" Rollins because the two best workers on the roster at that point. But now Orton's out too, so what are they gonna do for SummerSlam? They've already moved Money in the Bank from a stadium to an arena. I'm sure they don't wanna do the same thing for SummerSlam, so naturally, they sent up the Brock signal."[0:43-1:46]

Watch Jim Cornette's comments on Brock Lesnar's return on SmackDown:

Brock Lesnar will aim to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar and unifying the two world titles.

Since then, The Tribal Chief has defended both his world titles at live events, however, the latest edition of SmackDown marked his first televised defense of the championships.

Reigns will now face Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at this year's SummerSlam premium live event.

The Head of the Table successfully defended the Universal Title against John Cena at last year SummerSlam. Post-match, he was confronted by a returning Lesnar, who also attacked Cena after the cameras stopped rolling.

This won't be the first time Reigns and Lesnar have shared the ring. Over the years, they have faced each other at numerous WrestleMania main events and on other shows as well.

