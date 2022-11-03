Getting released from WWE was one of the best things that ever happened to Drew McIntyre.

The now-former WWE Champion was part of a round of shocking releases back in 2014. Instead of giving up on his dream, McIntyre went out and reinvented himself in the world of professional wrestling and eventually made his way back to the company three years later as a part of NXT in 2017.

On the latest episode of Foley is Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley spoke about the blueprint that McIntyre has created to improve himself as an overall performer.

“There’s some people who make it a point to go back, if not, reinvent themselves, then to improve themselves,” Mick Foley said. “It’s almost like the Drew McIntyre blueprint. ‘Yes, I am gonna do some shows where I take advantage of the name I had, but I am going to improve myself, come back as a better Drew McIntyre.'”

Foley Is Pod @FoleyIsPod



: MICK RETURNS TO THE WWE is available NOW! Get ad-free access exclusively on



@RealMickFoley Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy returns home to #WWE , concluding his legendary in-ring career and bumping up against some of the biggest stars of the era! #FoleyIsPod : MICK RETURNS TO THE WWE is available NOW! Get ad-free access exclusively on AdFreeShows.com Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy returns home to #WWE, concluding his legendary in-ring career and bumping up against some of the biggest stars of the era!#FoleyIsPod: MICK RETURNS TO THE WWE is available NOW! Get ad-free access exclusively on AdFreeShows.com@RealMickFoley https://t.co/jYDuCKntom

Mick Foley asked Triple H to take another look at Drew McIntyre

Mick Foley also revealed that following McIntyre's return to ICW shortly after his WWE release, he sent a message to Foley looking for his opinion.

The Hardcore Legend was so impressed by what he saw that he reached out to Triple H to inform him that he thought McIntyre deserved to get another look from the company.

“I don’t know if I’ve told this story, but I think this deserves to be said," Mick Foley said. "He sent me a text, probably a direct message on Twitter. He goes, ‘I know we don’t know each other that well, but your opinion means a lot to me. I’m trying something new, I just did this.’ I don’t know if he used the word reinvent, and I watched his comeback to Insane Championship Wrestling, ICW, and the first thing I did was text Hunter, who I don’t text too often, and I said, ‘You need to take a look at Drew McIntyre.’ I said, ‘I know he just left, but it’s almost like he’s a different human being.'” [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

What do you make of Mick Foley's comments? Are you surprised he reached out to Triple H to give McIntyre another look? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Is CM Punk returning to WWE? Is his AEW run actually over? A wrestling legend speaks his mind here

Poll : Will Drew McIntyre win the WWE Championship again? Yes No 0 votes