WWE Legend claims Roman Reigns' rival had a better 2022 than fan favorite AEW star 

Former WWE Superstar Gregory 'Hurricane' Helms recently stated that Roman Reigns' former challenger Logan Paul had a better rookie year in wrestling than AEW's Hook.

In what was a whirlwind year for wrestling, a stand-out moment was the battle between Roman Reigns and Logan at Crown Jewel, which saw the YouTuber silence many of his critics with a valiant display against The Tribal Chief.

Despite Logan's impressive year, Pro Wrestling Illustrated recently announced that the current FTW Champion and son of ECW Legend Taz, Hook was PWI's Rookie of 2022, leading to Helms responding to the report on social media.

"With all due respect, how does anyone other than Logan Paul get Rookie of the Year for 2022? He had one of the best first years in the biz I’ve ever seen," Tweeted the former Cruiserweight Champion.

While Helms makes a strong argument, Logan Paul only wrestled three matches in WWE this year, whereas Hook scratched and clawed his way into the hearts of fans by competing almost every week on AEW TV.

Logan Paul on the injury he picked up against Roman Reigns

During his Undisputed WWE Universal title match against the Tribal Chief last year, the 27-year-old suffered a severe leg injury, resulting in an MCL and meniscus tear.

Speaking on his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan described how his injury felt while he was wrestling Roman Reigns in front of more than 20,000 fans.

"The fact that we did that match and had the reaction that we had and the fact that I fu**ing blew my knee out halfway through and somehow finish that match. And when it happened yo, I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to go off the rope or let alone jump over the rope. I didn't know how I was going to finish the match. I fully in my head committed to losing this leg. I'm not kidding," said Logan Paul. [50:50 - 50:18] (H/T Sportskeeda)

Since his loss to Roman Reigns, Logan has taken a step back away from the ring to rehabilitate his leg injury as he hopes to be fit in time for WrestleMania 39 this April in Los Angeles.

