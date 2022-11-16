Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is fresh off yet another successful defense of his title. His latest challenger Logan Paul recently opened up on the match and the injuries he suffered during the contest.

At Crown Jewel, The Tribal Chief defeated Logan Paul to retain his championship in a match praised by the majority of the WWE Universe. Midway through the match, though, Paul blew his knee, leading to multiple injuries. He later revealed that he had torn his ACL and MCL, along with a torn meniscus.

Speaking on the latest edition of the IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul claimed that he was "committed" to losing his leg while performing for fans in Saudi Arabia. He also briefly spoke about the injury.

"The fact that we did that match and had the reaction that we had and the fact that I fu**ing blew my knee out halfway through and somehow finish that match. And when it happened yo, I wasn't sure if I was going to be able to go off the rope or let alone jump over the rope. I didn't know how I was going to finish the match. I fully in my head committed to losing this leg. I'm not kidding." said Logan Paul. [50:50-50:18]

Logan Paul claimed that he will stick to wrestling for a longer period after the match against Roman Reigns

WWE recently released an unseen clip of The Maverick's promo after his match against Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul claimed that he was going to stick to wrestling for a longer period and expressed his love for the sport. He added that he feels comfortable in the ring, and wrestling is what he does best in the world.

"No nerves, to be honest," said Logan Paul. "Like when you prepare as much as I do for events of this magnitude, there's nothing left to do but to go show up and perform. And honestly, like, this is what I do best. This is what I do best in the world. I discovered it at 27, but I feel so comfortable in the ring. I'll be doing this for a long time."

The YouTube megastar's bout against Roman Reigns was only his third match inside the ring. It was also his second singles match after making his WWE debut alongside The Miz at WrestleMania this year.

Despite suffering a serious injury, Logan Paul has set his sights on a potential bout against John Cena at WrestleMania 39. It remains to be seen whether the contest will come to fruition.

