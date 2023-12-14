WWE legend claims he is “undeclared” for the 2024 Royal Rumble

A WWE legend has revealed if they will be returning for the Royal Rumble next month in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Royal Rumble 2024 is the next premium live event on WWE's calendar, and it is shaping up to be a massive show. Both CM Punk and Cody Rhodes have already announced that they will be competing in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

Last year, Cody Rhodes made his triumphant return from injury as the 30th entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble and won the match. Rhea Ripley was the first entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble but went the distance and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump today, Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed if he would be participating in this year's premium live event. Foley hilariously admitted that he would have to lose a lot of weight for that to be possible:

"I would have to lose 70 pounds just to be in terrible shape. So, I'm not going to be in the Royal Rumble. I'm undeclared," he said.

Mick Foley praises returning WWE Superstar

Mick Foley compared a returning superstar to Benjamin Button and noted that it seems like he never ages.

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Mick Foley commented on R-Truth's quest to join The Judgment Day faction. R-Truth returned from injury at Survivor Series and has been a thorn in the heel faction's side ever since. Foley noted that R-Truth looks phenomenal and compared him to the fictional character Benjamin Button from the 2008 film, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

"I'm pushing for R-Truth to star in the remake of Benjamin Button because he's aging in reverse. He is younger now than when I met him 18 years ago. So, I want those secrets! I want those secrets R-Truth!," Foley said.

The winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches go on to have a title match at WrestleMania in Philadelphia. It will be fascinating to see which superstars emerge victorious at the premium live event next month.

